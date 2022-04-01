Anuj Jain to be new MD at Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Friday announced elevating Anuj Jain as its Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. He succeeds HM Bharuka, who had been spearheading the company for the last 21 years.
Jain has been the Executive Director in charge of sales and marketing, manufacturing, technical and human resources functions, since 2018.
Published on
April 01, 2022
