Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday informed that the company has renewed a long term contract worth₹436 crore or $53 million with one of the leading German multinationals for supply of patented life science speciality chemical for the next three years on exclusive basis.

“This renewal is in accordance with the automatic renewal clause agreed upon by the parties in the long-term agreement signed three years ago, following the completion of the original contract duration of three years,” a statement from the company said.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, “We anticipate the volumes of this molecule to increase beyond the minimum offtake volumes, considering the high-growth end market. The renewed contract not only solidifies our position as a reliable supplier but also highlights our agility in meeting the evolving needs of clients. This contract renewal, along with recently signed LOIs assures the consistent and steady growth trajectory of the company.”

Anupam Rasayan India is a leading player in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India since 1984.

The company shares traded flat at ₹1,131.95 marginally down by 0.09 per cent from previous close on NSE.