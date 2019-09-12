Companies

AP Medtech Zone’s new MD takes charge

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

IAS officer Kartikeya Misra, took charge as MD and CEO of AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   -  Special Arrangement

IAS officer Kartikeya Misra on Wednesday assumed charge as the Managing Director and CEO of AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

After taking charge, he said the YSR Congress Government was committed to introducing innovative, cost-effective technologies in manufacturing of medical devices at AMTZ.

He said, “all support will be extended to the current investors and those looking forward to invest in the future in this zone. This government is proactive and assures that AMTZ will be transformed into one of the best scientific facilities and become a beacon for medical device manufacturing in the country.” The focus would be on fast-tracking the completion of 18 labs to facilitate testing of medical devices at the earliest, he added.

Misra later interacted with various stakeholders including manufacturers in the zone and assured them of continued support of the State Government.

