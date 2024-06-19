Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) launched Outpatient Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Service in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other hematologic conditions.

The service offers patients `benefits’ of bone marrow transplantation while `reducing’ the need for prolonged hospital stays. This outpatient BMT is also known as a One-Day Bone Marrow Transplant or Ambulatory Transplants.

Supportive care includes, hydration, electrolyte repletion, blood products, growth factors, IV antiemetic agents, and antimicrobial agents. Patients may need to stay in for a few days if they develop any infections.

“For several years, outpatient stem cell transplant has been offered at a handful of leading hospitals across the globe, giving physicians the experience to determine the best conditions for a good outcome. We are delighted that this is now provided in India through Apollo Cancer Centres,’‘ Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology and International Apollo Hospital Enterprises said in a release.

Tejesvi Veerepalli, CEO, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, said, “At Apollo Cancer Centres, our well-structured outpatient Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) protocol is designed to ensure patient safety and achieve optimal outcomes. This protocol is best suited for younger individuals who do not have significant illnesses and reside within a 60-minute commute to the hospital, provided they have a full-time caregiver or family member available.’‘

