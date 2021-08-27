Apollo sets up Diagnostics Global Reference Lab in Hyderabad

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Apollo Diagnostics has set up its Diagnostics Global Reference Lab (GRL) here with a menu of over 3,000 tests to cater to its clients from across India and South East Asia.
“This state-of-the-art molecular lab is at par with labs around the world, has the capacity to process up to 50,000 samples a day without human intervention, and will be a game changer for the entire healthcare industry,” Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons at a press conference here on Friday. The infrastructure available here can support processing of over 1.5 lakh samples per day.
“This being a Global Reference Lab, it will receive samples from abroad as well, we already have a tie up with Bahrain and will receive samples from across Southeast Asia. We will also be launching the latest Genetic laboratory very soon at this facility,” she said.
The lab has the ‘most modern’ molecular biology lab with RT PCRs, CB NAAT and GenXpert testing. The end-to-end biochemistry, immunology, and hematology services with flow Cytometry for routine testing on the same floor with immunoflourometry, are on par with the `international standards.’
Spread across 30,000 square feet at Balanagar in the suburbs of Hyderabad, the B2B Lab is equipped to service both the routine and specialised testing needs of the entire Apollo Hospitals group and other private diagnostic centers and Hospitals from all over India.
“Like all our laboratories, GRL will be frequently enrolled in stringent clinical laboratory proficiency testing (PT) programs that are used to validate our testing protocols. Periodic review of QC results is a frequent tool for maintaining quality control of patient samples,” said Chandra Sekhar C., Group CEO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd.
