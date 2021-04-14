Apollo Tyres enters truck, bus tyre market in North America

Following the launch of its comprehensive passenger vehicle tyre range in the US and Canada, as part of the ambitious North American expansion, Apollo Tyres has entered the truck-bus tyre segment in US and Canada.

While the PV range was launched under the premium European brand, Vredestein, the commercial vehicle range has been introduced under the Apollo brand. Both these launches are preceded by years of in-market research and planning.

New launch

Apollo’s North American range of truck-bus tyres will be produced at its manufacturing units in Hungary and Chennai in India. The Apollo truck tyre line-up will encompass a full range of regional, super-regional, coach/urban and mixed-use applications with fitments for rims ranging from 17.5 inches to 24.5 inches. 13 SKUs are planned for this year, which will be expanded to 23 SKUs by 2nd half of 2022, and a total of 45 SKUs covering 90% of the marketplace by 2024.

“Apollo may be a new name in the US and Canada, but we are not a new company. Our market entry in North America is preceded by decades of global commercial vehicle tyre manufacturing and distribution expertise”, Abhishek Bisht, Assistant Vice President, Americas, Apollo Tyres, said in a statement.

“We come to market positioned to make an immediate impact by offering a tier I value proposition at a more attractive price, while setting new industry standards for service and support.”

This launch is the culmination of a 5-year R&D that provided the insights necessary to deliver not just the right products for the fleets that depend on them, but also to develop a business infrastructure that builds trust and properly serves Apollo’s dealers and their commercial clients.