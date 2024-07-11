Apparel Group on Thursday said it has been appointed the exclusive retail licensee for Crocs footwear in the northern and eastern regions of the country. The company said this will provide Indian consumers wider access to Crocs products in the North and East Indian markets.

Tushar Ved, President at Apparel Group India said, “At Apparel Group, we are committed to offering our customers the best shopping experience possible. Our focus is to build on the success we have together achieved in the GCC region and extend it to new markets in North and East India. With the addition of Crocs footwear brand to our Indian portfolio, we are excited to expand our customer reach and offer a wide range of high-quality products. We value our customers’ loyalty and provide them with exceptional service and ease of shopping.

“Our partnership with Apparel Group is a strategic move as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to leverage their strategic network and commitment to experiential opportunities. By adapting their proven strategies to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Indian market, we are confident that this move will further enhance our offerings and open even more prospects for growth and success,” said Sumit Dhingra, Vice-President & General Manager-India, Middle East and Africa, Crocs

In March, Metro Brands inked a fresh agreement with Crocs to operate and own Crocs stores in the West and South, while continuing to operate existing stores in the North and East

