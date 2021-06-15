Aragen, FMC Corporation join hands to accelerate agro-chemical pipeline

Aragen Life Sciences (formerly GVK BIO) has announced a strategic partnership with FMC Corporation, a global leader in innovative agricultural science, that provides solutions for crop protection, plant health and professional pest and turf management. Through this collaboration, Aragen, a Hyderabad-based Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), will support FMC’s global discovery and development needs, including discovery chemistry, discovery biology and chemical process development.

Also read: Aragen Life to partner Global Biopharma, unveils new brand identity

The partnership is focused on accelerating FMC Corporation’s agro-chemical pipeline. “It has been our privilege to have been able to assist FMC, one of the global leaders in crop science, accelerate its R&D, through this long term partnership. The expansion of this collaboration through all facets of discovery and development is a testimony to the trust and confidence that FMC has in Aragen,” Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen said in a statement.

Kathleen Shelton, Chief Technology Officer, R&D at FMC Corporation, said, “Aragen has been a valued collaborator of FMC for several years. This partnership extends across multiple disciplines in research and development and we appreciate our strong working relationship.”

Established in 2001, Aragen now serves over 450 customers worldwide across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas and employs over 3,100 professionals, across various facilities.