Aramco says ready for two-stage IPO, govt will decide on timing

PTI Abu Dhabi | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said on Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the giant offering.

Aramco is “ready” for the IPO but the timing is a “government decision”, Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress. .

“One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside.”

