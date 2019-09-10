Aramco says ready for two-stage IPO, govt will decide on timing

Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said on Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the giant offering.

Aramco is “ready” for the IPO but the timing is a “government decision”, Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress. .

“One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside.”