ArcelorMittal Nippon Ebitda doubles to $403 m

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has reported that its Ebitda nearly doubled to $403 million in the quarter ended March.
Announcing the earnings for the first quarter of this year, ArcelorMittal said the India operations achieved an annualised production of 7.3 million tonnes and achieved $403 million Ebitda with a run rate of $1.6 billion in FY21 due to a greater focus on export markets.
ArcelorMittal has a 60 per cent stake in the India joint venture with Japanese giant Nippon Steel.
The business (AMNS India) is already exceeding the level of EBITDA required to cover the cash needs of the business of about $300 million annually, said the company.
The near term growth plans include de-bottlenecking existing operations to achieve 8.6 million tonne capacity while in the medium-term the company plans to enhance capacity at Hazira complex to 14 mt. These growth plans would be funded by the joint venture using the cash generated from the business and $1 billion cash in balance sheet.
AMNS India has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government for exploring a greenfield integrated steel plant of 12 mt in the Kendrapara.
Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal, said while the first quarter of this year has been the strongest in a decade the company is mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.
Nowhere this is more obvious at present than in India, where the company is providing oxygen daily from the sites to local hospitals and setting up temporary medical facilities, he said.
“Our thoughts are with the people of India as they strive to bring this situation under control,” he added.
Globally, ArcelorMittal reported 92 per cent increase in net income at $2.3 billion ($1.2 billion) in Q1 of 2021. EBITDA of $3.2 billion ($1.7 billion) in Q1 of 2021. Steel shipments were 6.5 per cent higher sequentially.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...