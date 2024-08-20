Argentina will be facilitating easy imports of Indian pharmaceuticals with flexible norms.
The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) received a communication from the Indian Ambassador of India to Argentina and Uruguay on the measures of Argentina authorities to facilitate smoother and larger exports of Indian pharmaceuticals to Argentina.
As part of the measures, if the Indian laboratory has a relevant certification of compliance with GMP issued by a high-level health surveillance agency established in Annex I, Decree 150/92, there will be no barriers to the entry of Indian products. Such products may be authorised under the simplified system as per norms in Argentina.
Since India has a large number of laboratories that have approvals from the global regulatory authorities particularly from the US and Europe, the registration of their products could be undertaken in a simple and speedy manner.
“Accordingly, we encourage our member companies to begin registering their products with the national authority of Argentina,’’ Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil said in a circular
