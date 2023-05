Arvind Fashions has reported a standalone net loss of ₹2.43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared with a loss of ₹2.87 crore from the year earlier period. Total income grew ₹275.64 crore, as against ₹109.26 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹9.86 crore from ₹7.44 crore. Total income grew to ₹758.59 crore from ₹523.45 crore.

The board has recommended dividend at 25 per cent i.e. ₹1 per equity share of face value ₹4 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 .