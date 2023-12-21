Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has bagged work order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) diesel non-AC buses in the State.

The project is funded by German Development bank (KfW) and Ashok Leyland will commence the delivery of these buses from April 2024

According to the company’s statement, the buses will feature H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, a step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an intelligent transportation system with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and tracking.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “This collaboration reinforces our dedication to creating products that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of public transportation.”

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are proud to offer TNSTC and the people of Tamil Nadu a fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety.”

Ashok Leyland stock opened at ₹168.20 on Thursday and currently trades at ₹169 on the NSE, down by 0.59 per cent as of 9:41 am.