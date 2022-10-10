Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland and IIT-M researchers at National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) have entered into a collaboration for the development and commercialisation of ‘Swirl Mesh Lean Direct Injection (LDI) system’ technology for developing a series of hybrid electric vehicles using this turbine technology.

This collaboration will enable the development and demonstration of a series of vehicles with a hybrid concept equipped with the Micro Gas Turbine called the ‘Turbine electric vehicle’ (TEV).

A collaborative project aims to establish a powertrain that has ultra-low emissions, low cost of ownership, fuel flexibility, and a reliable system for long-range heavy vehicles, according to a statement.

IIT Madras Researchers at NCCRD are developing an indigenously-designed micro gas turbine (MGT). The core of this is a patented combustion technology called the ‘Swirl Mesh Lean Direct Injection (LDI) system.’

The main powertrain will be the electric motors but the onboard power would be generated by the MGT, developed jointly by NCCRD and Aerostrovilos Energy, an IITM-incubated start-up. This MGT will replace the large battery.

After the technology was demonstrated on a lab scale, Ashok Leyland signed a letter of support to develop this technology for the heavy vehicles segment with NCCRD, IIT Madras. As part of this, Ashok Leyland has handed over to NCCRD a 9-meter passenger electric bus.

“Micro Gas Turbines hold significant promise as a technology that will extend fuel combustion beyond traditional IC Engines and provide for more efficient performance and multi-fuel capability. Ashok Leyland is proud to be associated with IIT Madras and Aerostrovilos in this development effort,” said Dr N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland.

