Ashok Leyland in pact with Adani Capital for LCV financing

Leading truck and bus maker, Ashok Leyland has signed a strategic financing partnership with Adani Capital Pvt Ltd, which enables both Ashok Leyland and Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions for their customers in the Small Commercial Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle segments.

Adani Capital will work towards catering to the customers’ needs through CV loans with monthly repayment plans, according to a statement.

“Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Adani Capital to offer customised financial solutions to its customers. This association will help Ashok Leyland gain an edge in the market. Ashok Leyland’s LCV range of products come with advanced and innovative technology that offers its customers best-in-class mileage, comfort, and load carrying ability,” said Rajat Gupta, Head-LCV, Ashok Leyland said,

“We always try to offer customised solutions to the end user along with attractive commercials, combined with faster TAT (turnaround time). By leveraging the company’s extensive physical and digital reach, we would be able to offer our wide range of financial solutions to Ashok Leyland customers and their dealers,” said Saibaba Kelkar, Business Head, Adani Capital.