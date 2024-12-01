Hinduja Tech Ltd has completed the acquisition of Germany-based engineering services provider TECOSIM Group GmbH, marking a significant milestone in its vision to become one of the top 10 global mobility engineering companies.

Hinduja Tech Ltd, a subsidiary of heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, is a mobility focused global engineering, research and development technology company.

The strategic move highlights Hinduja Tech Ltd's ongoing commitment to enhancing its global automotive engineering market leadership. The acquisition would provide operational efficiencies, increased competitiveness, and a stronger global market presence, Hinduja Tech Ltd said in a company statement.

"This acquisition reinforces Hinduja Tech Ltd's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions," the statement said on Sunday.

TECOSIM's strong foothold in Europe gives Hinduja Tech a broader geographic reach and opens new avenues for growth including to serve a diverse customer base across Europe.

"We are delighted to have TECOSIM Group join the Hinduja Tech family. This reinforces our unwavering commitment to innovation and growth," said Hinduja Tech Ltd CEO Kumar Prabhas.

"TECOSIM Group's virtual validation and body engineering expertise perfectly complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer a comprehensive range of solutions," he added.

With over 650 employees spread across the United Kingdom, Germany, Romania, Japan and India, TECOSIM would provide a wealth of expertise and innovative solutions. Hinduja Tech Ltd would leverage its enhanced capabilities to address the automotive industry's challenges, delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability and performance.