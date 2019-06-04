Companies

Ashok Leyland ties up with Suryoday Small Finance Bank for vehicle loans

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has partnered with Suryoday Small Finance Bank for vehicle loans.

The two partners have signed an initial agreement to enter a strategic financing partnership for three years, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. Under the pact, the bank will provide end-to-end financial solutions to Ashok Leyland’s customers for auto loans across India, it added.

“The partnership with Suryoday Small Finance Bank will benefit our stakeholders and customers with financial products, which are specifically tailored for hassle-free experience,” Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan said. Through the company’s vast network of dealership, it will be able to provide best financial solutions to a wide range of commercial vehicle customers, he added.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Baskar Babu said customer experience is going to be the key differentiator in the partnership.

