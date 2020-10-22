Asian Paints posts flat net profit at Rs 852 cr in Sept quarter

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 1.15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 851.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 842.14 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.
Total income in July-September 2020 increased 5.37 per cent to Rs 5,432.86 crore, compared with Rs 5,155.82 crore a year ago, Asian Paints said in a BSE filing.
Asian Paint Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said all the business segments continued to witness improving demand conditions on a progressive basis during the second quarter of this financial year.
“The decorative business segment registered good volume growths for each of the months and, therefore, a healthy double-digit volume growth for the quarter with demand picking up across regions,” he said.
Syngle added that the other business segments in India, including the two industrial coatings business, and both the segments in the home improvement category also experienced improving trends in line with the phased out re-opening of the economy
Syngle said the international business portfolio did well, supported by favourable market conditions in West Asia, Africa and Asia, with the exception of Nepal, which continued to witness challenging business conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 3.35 per share.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 2,101.15 per share on the BSE.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...