Asian Paints proposes new plan to Karnataka govt; will give jobs to land sellers

Asian Paints came out with additional proposals of offering jobs to land sellers at its Mysuru plant in order to settle all disputes.

The company, in a release, said: “The Karnataka Government has accepted our proposal and the land sellers have also given their nod for employment in a separate set up within the plot.”

“The employment offered by the company shall be commensurate with the skill-sets and qualification of the land sellers. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to the eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has also agreed to provide the final list of eligible land sellers to Asian Paints by January 18,” the release added.

Asian Paints said being a socially responsible company, it has always acted in the best interest of its stakeholders. “Hence, honouring its commitment to the communities, the company plans to end all disputes at its Mysuru paint plant by setting up an additional facility for any alternative product manufacturing on the same plot for the land sellers. With tremendous respect for the land sellers and the Government, Asian Paints is acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially.”

Asian Paints has already borne an additional cost of ₹14 crore in alignment with the Government authorities in the past to set up a health and hygiene facility in the Mysuru region for the land sellers.

In the last five years, Asian Paints has set up two mega paint manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of ₹2,400 crore. Both the plants have an installed capacity of 300,000 KL/annum and together employ about 1,200 people.