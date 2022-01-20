Asian Paints quarterly profit falls 18.5 per cent to ₹1,031.29 crore

Asian Paints on Thursday reported an 18.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,031.29 crore for the third quarter-ended December 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,265.35 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations jumped 25.61 per cent to ₹8,527.24 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹6,788.47 crore.
Asian Paints' total expenses were at ₹7,220.29 crore in the latest December quarter, up 38.46 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. It was at ₹5,214.88 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of the company were trading at ₹3,252.50, down 0.87 per cent in afternoon trade on the BSE.
