Asian Paints quarterly profit falls 18.5 per cent to ₹1,031.29 crore

PTI | New Delhi, January 2 | Updated on: Jan 20, 2022
Its revenue from operations jumped 25.61 per cent to ₹8,527.24 crore during the quarter under review

Asian Paints on Thursday reported an 18.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,031.29 crore for the third quarter-ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,265.35 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 25.61 per cent to ₹8,527.24 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹6,788.47 crore.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at ₹7,220.29 crore in the latest December quarter, up 38.46 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. It was at ₹5,214.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading at ₹3,252.50, down 0.87 per cent in afternoon trade on the BSE.

