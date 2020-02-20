ASICS plans to ramp up local sourcing, store count

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Japan-based sportswear company ASICS will continue with its aggressive expansion strategy focusing on opening new stores and ramping up local sourcing, unfazed by the ongoing economic slowdown.
Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said told BusinessLine, “Growing health consciousness among Indian consumers is fuelling the demand for performance products in the footwear segment, especially in the running shoes category. We plan to open 14-15 new stores in 2020 across metros, tier-1 and tier-2 markets.”
The company is also betting big on the online channel to widen its consumer base in the country. “Nearly 14-15 per cent of our sales come from the e-commerce platforms and an additional 4-5 per cent of the sales come from our own website,” he said, adding that consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 markets are also contributing significantly to online sales.
The Japanese sports performance brand currently has 43 stores across the country which are run by franchisee partners. But, in the long term, it could also look at opening company-owned stores under the FDI policy for single- brand retail. “In line with the government’s push towards Make in India, we have been ramping up local sourcing, and currently, it is pegged at about 15-20 per cent. We have also started exporting products to neighbouring countries like Thailand. In addition, we intend to ramp up local sourcing to be able to open our own stores through the single-brand retail route in the long term,” Khurana added.
The government recently hiked customs duty on imported footwear to 35 per cent from 25 per cent and on parts utilised to make footwear from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. “India has a strong ecosystem in the apparel segment and we are have been leveraging it for local sourcing for our apparel products. However, in the footwear category, we rely on imports, especially for highly technologically-driven footwear products. We are evaluating the impact of the recent budget announcement,” Khurana stated.
Earlier this month, ASICS opened its first store in Sri Lanka and it is also looking to expand the brand’s presence in other South Asian markets. “We are now looking at possible partners to enter the Bangladesh market. Initially, we could look at increasing the presence of the brand through the distribution route and later look at opening stores,” he added.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...