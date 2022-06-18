Aster DM Healthcare to open super speciality hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of its latest integrated advanced healthcare facility at Thiruvananthapuram at an investment of ₹500 crore.

The hospital will be a 550-bed unit and will enclose 5.76 lakh sq ft built-up area excluding the provision for 1 lakh sq ft for multi-level car parking space.

The first phase having a capacity of 350 beds is expected to be operational by FY26 and this would be Aster’s seventh hospital in Kerala and 16th hospital in India.

This super-specialty facility will house several centres for clinical excellence that will cater to the functions of Cardiac Sciences, Organ Transplant, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology, Gastro Sciences, and Woman & Child wellness.

Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, Aster Capital at Thiruvananthapuram has been conceived as a comprehensive facility that will deliver primary to quaternary healthcare to the people of the region. This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but also across India with over 4,500 beds.

With 15 hospitals, 11 clinics, 131 pharmacies and 114 labs and PECs, Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to its promise of making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to the people.