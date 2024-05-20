AstraZeneca said on Monday it plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore in an effort to enhance its antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) portfolio.

The greenfield facility, which will be the drugmaker's first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by Singapore Economic Development.

ADCs are engineered antibodies that bind to tumour cells and then release cell-killing chemicals.

"Singapore is one of the world's most attractive countries for investment given its reputation for excellence in complex manufacturing, and I am excited for AstraZeneca to locate our $1.5 billion ADC manufacturing facility in the country," CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit