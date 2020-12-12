Companies

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 b

Reuters December 12 | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in cash and shares to bolster its positions in immunology and rare diseases.

AstraZeneca, one of the frontrunners in the drugs industry’s search for a Covid-19 vaccine, said Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca ADSs for each Alexion share.

Based on a reference average ADR price of $54.14, that implies a total price of $175 per share.

Alexion shares closed at around $121 apiece on Friday. “This acquisition allows us to enhance our presence in immunology,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

“Alexion has established itself as a leader in complement biology, bringing life-changing benefits to patients with rare diseases.”

The British company said the boards of both companies had approved the deal which, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 12, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.