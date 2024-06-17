AstraZeneca's cancer drug Imfinzi combined with chemotherapy has been approved in the US as treatment for adult patients with primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient, the drugmaker said.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on the results of a prespecified exploratory subgroup analysis by MMR status in the DUO-E Phase III trial, the company has said in its statement.
(With inputs from Reuters report)
