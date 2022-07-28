Atato raises $6 million in Series A funding round

Atato, a digital asset custodian has raised $6 million in Series A funding round led by AlphaLab Capital and FEBE Ventures. The round included investors, such as Tom Trowbridge, NGC Ventures, January Capital, Babel Finance, and Atato’s seed investor, SOSV.

Atato’s Series A funds raised are committed to further expand Atato’s product offerings and fast-track completion of existing beta-development products, including retail development, user growth, geographic expansion, and talent acquisition.

Guillaume Le Saint, Founder & CEO, Atato, said, “The fact that we’ve inspired investor confidence in the current market conditions is a clear endorsement of Atato’s long-term roadmap and vision. Our product offerings are well-placed to deliver value to an underserved market segment that desires to explore decentralized finance using Atato’s special custodial solution.”

Atato is a cryptocurrency custody and wallets provider, which let individuals and businesses store, transact, and manage digital assets, and access DeFi, NFTs, and all decentralized applications. It aims to enable the next 100 million blockchain users.

The firms strategic investors are involved in developmental trials by inviting their clients to integrate their projects with Atato, said the company.