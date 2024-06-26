Ather Energy will be setting up its third manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City in Maharashtra with an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore. The manufacturing plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy’s third plant will generate employment for 4,000 people.

“Ather’s decision highlights Maharashtra’s pivotal role as a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation.

This investment and Ather’s selection of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a testament of the fact that this region in Marathwada will now lead Maharashtra’s growth story. With effective connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, investors are increasingly seeing the potential of this region. This significant investment will not only enhance Maharashtra’s role in the electric mobility revolution but also contribute to boosting employment opportunities across the State,” Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister posted on X.

Furthermore, he added that the manufacturing plant will support Maharashtra’s development, “This move underscores Maharashtra’s supportive business environment and robust policies for electric vehicle manufacturing, aligned with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision for India’s industrial growth,” he said.

Earlier, Fadnavis in interaction with businessline had stated that he plans to bring Tesla, an American multinational automotive to Maharashtra