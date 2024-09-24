Visa processing platform Atlys has raised $20 million in its Series B funding round, co-led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Elevation Capital. The round also saw participation from all existing investors, alongside new investors DST Global and Headline.

The new funding will be deployed for company’s expansion strategy, enhance its product and engineering capabilities, enter new markets, and scale operations globally. A core focus remains on meeting the growing needs of travellers, particularly in India, where international tourism is booming, said the company in its statement.

The company has expanded its footprint in key global markets, including the US, UAE, and the UK, while strengthening its leadership team with top-tier hires in product, engineering, and marketing.

“Atlys has seen extraordinary 20x growth over the last 12 months,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “This investment will enable us to continue scaling globally and ensure that travellers can obtain their visas on time, every time. As India’s outbound tourism surges, the need for a seamless, on-time visa process is more critical than ever. We are one step closer to a world where borders no longer restrict exploration.”

Founded by former Pinterest engineer Mohtak Nahta in 2020, Atlys is an online visa platform that claims to ensure on-time delivery of visas. The start-up claims to provide the applicants an exact timeline for their visa arrival. Atlys offers visa applications for over 150 destinations, reducing rejections, and cutting processing times to 55 seconds.

Atlys last raised Series A funding in 2023 from Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) in 2021 and a pre-seed round led by South Park Commons.

