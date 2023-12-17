Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art global capability centre in Pune, India. The opening of the centre marks a major milestone for the company in its continued focus on designing and manufacturing high-performing filtration systems, the company said in a statement.

The centre is designed to enhance collaboration and cross-functional learning. It employs advanced analytics to facilitate the development of cutting-edge filtration technologies that adhere to the highest industry standards.

“At Atmus, our focus has always been towards advancing technological frontiers and cultivating a culture of innovation – and our new global capability center in India allows us to take the next steps in delivering high-performing, proven solutions to our customers,” said Greg Hoverson, Chief Technical Officer at Atmus.

Situated in the heart of Pune, the global capability centre will employ over 100 skilled professionals and is spread across 16,000 square feet, catering to various markets, such as truck, bus, construction, mining and power generation across the globe. This new facility will support many of Atmus’s global business functions including engineering, purchasing, product management, IT, supply chain, quality, HR, finance and advanced analytics.

Avani Shah, Atmus India global capability centre leader, emphasised the significance of this investment for the company’s growth, stating, “The establishment of the centre in India allows Atmus to leverage diverse, highly skilled talent in India while supporting global markets. This strategic investment in the Atmus business in India represents our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence, while strengthening our position as a global frontrunner in the filtration industry.”

Atmus Filtration Technologies also has a strategic joint venture Fleetguard Filters Private Limited (FFPL) which is headquartered in Pune. Incorporated in 1987, FFPL is a market leader providing filtration solutions for the commercial vehicle market throughout the country.