Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art technical centre in Pune. This facility marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to advancing filtration technology for the commercial vehicle sector worldwide.

Equipped with cutting-edge laboratories, the technical centre is designed to test and validate filtration products and prototypes, ensuring compliance with stringent performance standards set by ISO and SAE.

The centre offers a range of advanced testing facilities to evaluate performance under diverse conditions, including elevated and sub-zero temperatures, dust and water retention, and life-cycle performance. It also conducts specialised tests such as the Multipass Test (ISO 4548-12 and ISO-19438), Singlepass Test (SAE J1985), Filter Capacity Test (SAE J905), Water Removal Efficiency Test (SAE J1488), and Air Filter Efficiency and Capacity Test (ISO 5011), among others.

