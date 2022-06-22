Audi India launches loyalty programme-Audi Club Rewards

German luxury car manufacturer Audi, on Wednesday launched a one-of-a-kind rewards programme—Audi Club Rewards for customers in India—that will offer exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences.

Audi Club Rewards is open to all existing owners, including Audi Approved, plus owners (used car owners) and future customers of Audi India, the company said.

Customers will get access to a host of exclusive member products and services with the advantage of a simple and transparent view of the rewards earned on the’myAudi Connect’ application, which can be utilised on any Audi India product or service purchase. The members also get exclusive previews and access to the latest campaigns and offers, it said.

Human-centric strategy

“We are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first loyalty programme for our customers – Audi Club Rewards. It offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more. At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products to become a lifestyle service provider,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

He said the company is enhancing the ownership experience for customers, and with Audi Club Rewards’ segment-first privileges, Audi India is setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment.

“Audi India has been making steady inroads into the services space over the last few years with engaging lifestyle initiatives like the Audi Concierge (for anything luxury beyond the car, call Audi Concierge) and several engagement campaigns on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. In the space of loyalty programmes, we have run pilots in different geographies over the last year, and these have revealed that customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences,” Dhillon added.

Reward points

For instance, customers can earn Audi reward points every time they buy a product (including merchandise, accessories, and car life products like service packages and extended warranty), get a service from an authorised service centre or showroom, shop online at Audi Shop, exchange or upgrade an existing Audi, purchase partner products and services from ‘myAudi Connect’, and lots more.

Apart from Audi India, BMW Group India also has a similar loyalty programme called “BMW Joy Rewards” that offers rewards with savings on service and maintenance with every passing year of ownership. Customers can save up to 30 per cent on service on models older than five years, and the reward and discount will keep increasing with the age of the car too.