German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Wednesday said it retailed 5,530 units, registering a growth of 88 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, compared with 2,947 units in the same period last year

The launch of the new Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3 and Q3 Sportback coupled with continued demand for the A4, A6, Q5 and the top-of-the-line cars Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, has led to positive growth, the company said.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) range has grown 187 per cent, and the Performance and Lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, has witnessed a 42 per cent growth in the same period, it said.

“With the upcoming festival season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers including the Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 and Q8. With our recent launches, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron (offered with an impressive 114 kWh battery which is the industry best), we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

He said the company is confident of good demand during the festival season for its electric range which also includes EV supercars – Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

“Robust sales performance owing to strong demand, expansion in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favourable economic conditions are leading to growth. Today, one in every four customers is a repeat Audi customer – this tells us that our customers are happy. We are on a growth path - sustainable, profitable business is our strategy and we expect to close the year with high double-digit growth,” Dhillon added.

The pre-owned car business -- Audi Approved: plus – also witnessed a growth of 63 per cent y-o-y in the period between January and September. Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, which is currently operating with 25 facilities across all major hubs in the country. The brand two more pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023, the company said.