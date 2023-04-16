Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma, has built a state-of-the-art oncology block for MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute, Hyderabad with ₹80 crore.

The funding was an initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Hyderabad -based Aurobindo.

“The successful completion and handing over of Aurobindo Oncology block of the MNJ Hospital to the Govt of Telangana today is a testament to our commitment to support infrastructure development in public health domain to aid needy communities,” K Nityananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma said.

According to MNJ officials, the potential impact of the facility would be significant as every year, around 14,000 new patients seek treatment, and the daily average of outpatients is expected to be 600.

It is anticipated that the annual follow-up patient count for treatment will exceed 1.50 lakh patients. The existing facility has 450 beds, and this new facility will add 300 more beds, increasing the total capacity. Features, such as bone marrow transplant rooms, dedicated paediatric, adolescent wards, and targeted radiotherapy will be enhanced.

“This facility will introduce genetics and molecular labs, aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease,” Aurobindo said in a release on Sunday.

