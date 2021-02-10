Companies

Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net up 17% at ₹836 crore

Our Bureau. Hyderabad | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 17 per cent at ₹836 crore in the third quarer ended December 31, 2020, against ₹715 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

As per the third quarter numbers released by the Hyderabad-based pharma company on Wednesday, the total revenue increased 8 per cent at ₹6,365 crore, compared to ₹5,895 crore in the same period last year.

“We maintained growth momentum in our revenue and profitability despite Covid challenges. We are witnessing a steady progress in our specialty pipeline and continue to focus on growing our business, improving efficiencies and productivity,” said N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma.

The formulation revenue for the quarter recorded a growth of 11.3 per cent at ₹5,682 crore and accounted for 89.3 per cent of the total revenues.

The revenue from the US witnessed a growth of 6.8 per cent at ₹3,171 crore, contributing 49.8 per cent of the consolidated revenue, while revenue from Europe incased by 13.2 per cent.

Research & Development (R&D) spend was at ₹390 crore and accounted for 6.1 per cent of the revenues. During the quater, the quarter the company received final approval for 13 ANDAs from USFDA, including 9 injectables.

The board has approved third interim dividend at 150 per cent (₹1.5 per equity share of ₹1 for FY21, the release said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 10, 2021
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.