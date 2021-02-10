Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net up 17% at ₹836 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 17 per cent at ₹836 crore in the third quarer ended December 31, 2020, against ₹715 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

As per the third quarter numbers released by the Hyderabad-based pharma company on Wednesday, the total revenue increased 8 per cent at ₹6,365 crore, compared to ₹5,895 crore in the same period last year.

“We maintained growth momentum in our revenue and profitability despite Covid challenges. We are witnessing a steady progress in our specialty pipeline and continue to focus on growing our business, improving efficiencies and productivity,” said N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma.

The formulation revenue for the quarter recorded a growth of 11.3 per cent at ₹5,682 crore and accounted for 89.3 per cent of the total revenues.

The revenue from the US witnessed a growth of 6.8 per cent at ₹3,171 crore, contributing 49.8 per cent of the consolidated revenue, while revenue from Europe incased by 13.2 per cent.

Research & Development (R&D) spend was at ₹390 crore and accounted for 6.1 per cent of the revenues. During the quater, the quarter the company received final approval for 13 ANDAs from USFDA, including 9 injectables.

The board has approved third interim dividend at 150 per cent (₹1.5 per equity share of ₹1 for FY21, the release said.