Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net down 28%

Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit declined 28.3 per cent at ₹576 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to ₹802 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company too declined 3.3 per cent at ₹5,809 crore against ₹6,007 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, revenue from the US declined 4.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,728 crore while the same from Europe remained flat at ₹1,540 crore. The revenue from the growth markets, however, posted a growth of 28 per cent at ₹391 crore.

For the full year, revenue from operations declined 5.3 per cent at ₹23,455 crore as against ₹24,774 crore. The net profit too declined 50.4 per cent at ₹2,647 crore from ₹5,334 crore in the previous year.

“It gives me great satisfaction that Aurobindo has performed relatively better in this quarter in terms of its path for future growth and sustained profitability in spite of the challenging times for the industry, K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said in a release.

“We continue to see volume growth in the complex generics segment and are also making significant progress in the complex development programs, including biosimilars. Further, we are on-track for completing the PLI project as per the committed timelines,’’ he added.

The company’s performance numbers were excluding those of Natrol, its US subsidiary which was sold out in 2020.