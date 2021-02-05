Companies

Auto, e-comm drive 25% rise in Transport Corp Q3 net

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

BL04TCI   -  Bloomberg

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has reported a net profit of ₹40.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a 25 per cent growth over the previous-year period. The growth was supported by demand in the e-commerce and automotive segment, among others.

The total revenues for Q3 FY21 stood at ₹723.8 crore, reflecting a 10.8 per cent growth YoY on a standalone basis, according to a company release.

Commenting on the financial performance, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, said: “All our business segments have shown very strong growth from pre-Covid levels in both revenue and profits. The company has witnessed robust demand from e-commerce, automotive, certain capital goods and other sectors. Uniquely, the company’s end-to-end multimodal services to our neighbouring countries have provided new business opportunities.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 05, 2021
Quarterly Results
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.