Auto, e-comm drive 25% rise in Transport Corp Q3 net

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has reported a net profit of ₹40.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a 25 per cent growth over the previous-year period. The growth was supported by demand in the e-commerce and automotive segment, among others.

The total revenues for Q3 FY21 stood at ₹723.8 crore, reflecting a 10.8 per cent growth YoY on a standalone basis, according to a company release.

Commenting on the financial performance, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, said: “All our business segments have shown very strong growth from pre-Covid levels in both revenue and profits. The company has witnessed robust demand from e-commerce, automotive, certain capital goods and other sectors. Uniquely, the company’s end-to-end multimodal services to our neighbouring countries have provided new business opportunities.”