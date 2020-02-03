Auto Expo kicks off amid sector logjam

The Delhi Auto Expo kicks off at a time when the economy is going through its worst slowdown in recent times with the Budget offering little respite to the automotive industry.

For a country which is the largest producer of two-wheelers in the world, the only prominent name at the event is Suzuki Motorcycles.

No Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield or Yamaha will be seen this year, even while Piaggio will showcase its Vespa and Aprilia brands.

Likewise in cars, there are just a handful of manufacturers present this time around. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are among the big ticket names which will display their offerings. Kia Motors, part of the Hyundai group that has caught the fancy of Indian customers with its Seltos SUV, will be a big draw this time.

However, what is really significant about this year’s Expo is the overwhelming presence of Chinese automakers, a clear indication that they are keen on establishing their presence in India.

They would be encouraged by the fact that there is already a success story in the form of SAIC Motor with the MG Hector. Great Wall Motors, which recently acquired General Motors’ plant near Pune, will be displaying its SUVs at the Expo.

Changan not participating

Then you have FAW which has signalled its India intent and will be present at the Expo. Changan is not participating, but its representatives are likely to be around gauging public reaction. The other Chinese factor that is a big overhang at the Expo is the coronavirus that is already whipping up paranoia worldwide.

Among the European manufacturers, the list comprises Volkswagen, Renault and Mercedes-Benz. VW, in particular, is betting big on its India 2.0 drive with Skoda.

The overall participation level is a poor reflection of a country that is touted to be among the world’s largest carmakers. Right now it’s going through immense pain and will be hoping that better days are around the corner.