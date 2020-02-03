Auto Expo kicks off amid sector logjam

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
The Delhi Auto Expo kicks off at a time when the economy is going through its worst slowdown in recent times with the Budget offering little respite to the automotive industry.
For a country which is the largest producer of two-wheelers in the world, the only prominent name at the event is Suzuki Motorcycles.
No Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield or Yamaha will be seen this year, even while Piaggio will showcase its Vespa and Aprilia brands.
Likewise in cars, there are just a handful of manufacturers present this time around. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are among the big ticket names which will display their offerings. Kia Motors, part of the Hyundai group that has caught the fancy of Indian customers with its Seltos SUV, will be a big draw this time.
However, what is really significant about this year’s Expo is the overwhelming presence of Chinese automakers, a clear indication that they are keen on establishing their presence in India.
They would be encouraged by the fact that there is already a success story in the form of SAIC Motor with the MG Hector. Great Wall Motors, which recently acquired General Motors’ plant near Pune, will be displaying its SUVs at the Expo.
Then you have FAW which has signalled its India intent and will be present at the Expo. Changan is not participating, but its representatives are likely to be around gauging public reaction. The other Chinese factor that is a big overhang at the Expo is the coronavirus that is already whipping up paranoia worldwide.
Among the European manufacturers, the list comprises Volkswagen, Renault and Mercedes-Benz. VW, in particular, is betting big on its India 2.0 drive with Skoda.
The overall participation level is a poor reflection of a country that is touted to be among the world’s largest carmakers. Right now it’s going through immense pain and will be hoping that better days are around the corner.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...