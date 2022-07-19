Auto Ignition in pact with Germany’s Volektra for advanced EV powertrain systems 

Auto Ignition Ltd, an auto parts maker under the brand name Autolek, has entered into an exclusive technology agreement with Volektra GmbH of Germany to produce advanced, connected and highly efficient drivetrain systems for the electric mobility segment in India.

The proposed agreement will see an investment of ₹100 crore by the Indian company.

Volektra offers high-performance electric drivetrain platforms as easy-to-install kits and its VSAC tech (Volektra Smart and Connected) enables the conversion of all types of existing vehicles into efficient electric vehicles.

With this tie-up, Auto Ignition will get access to the German-engineered drivetrain technology that will be customised for the Indian market.

“With Volektra’s cutting-edge technology and adaptive interface and Autolek’s strong OE presence and a nationwide network of over five hundred dealers, the company is fully geared to provide just-in-time solutions anywhere in the country,” said Ishaan Sarine, Managing Director, Auto Ignition.

Drivetrain solutions

The five-decade-old Auto Ignition will produce the drivetrain solutions including motors, control units and transmissions in India. The collaboration focuses on leveraging hardware, software and blockchain solutions to provide complete electric mobility solutions starting from components to retrofit kits to connected mobility solutions. This new product range will enhance Autolek’s expertise in rotating electricals.

Auto Ignition is preparing to launch its new products from its facility in Kanuvai, Coimbatore to meet the burgeoning demand for quality EV motors, controllers and axles for two and three-wheeler markets.

While the new venture offers a revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore, the company expects its overall revenue to hit ₹2,000 crore in five years.

The company is a leading producer of starter motors, alternators and their sub-assemblies with a legacy of engineering excellence spanning over five decades. It supplies these precision-engineered products to leading OEMs in India and overseas.