Avesthagen Ltd and Apollo AyurVAID, a division of Kerala First Health Services Private Ltd under the Apollo Hospitals Group, have announced a strategic collaboration to create scientifically validated medical foods and dietary supplements.

These products, to be marketed under the joint brand “AvestaAyurVAID,” will integrate medical nutrition with Ayurvedic principles, targeting dietary management for diseases and conditions that require specific nutritional interventions, as determined through thorough medical assessments.

The partnership will focus on addressing chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, weight management and metabolic disorders. Additionally, it will extend to onco-nutrition, immunity enhancement, cognitive health, and mental well-being, ensuring a holistic approach to modern medical nutrition.

The collaboration emphasises stringent scientific and clinical validation processes to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy for these products, according to a statement.

“This first-of-its-kind, synergistic collaboration, which combines the precision of Ayurvedic medical science with the strengths of biotechnology, systems biology, and nutrigenomics, will result in personalized health solutions powered by botanical bioactives that offer unique benefits to patients,” said Rajiv Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO of Apollo AyurVAID.

Under this agreement, Avesthagen’s subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research Pvt. Ltd. and Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt. Ltd., will manage product manufacturing, while Apollo AyurVAID will oversee product marketing. Product development will be a collaborative effort between the two entities.

“By combining advanced bioactives with Ayurveda, we aim to offer patients more personalized nutrition and effective treatment options. AvestaAyurVAID will develop and commercialize a range of innovative plant-based nutritional products to prevent or alleviate disease conditions, support lifestyle management, and enhance overall health,” said Villoo Morawala Patell, Chairperson and Managing Director of Avesthagen Ltd.