Aviom India Housing Finance, a micro-mortgage lender backed by C4D Partners has secured $30 million in a Series-D equity investment round led by Nuveen, a global investment management firm.

The round includes secondary funding from Nuveen, with C4D Partners announcing a partial exit in the round. C4D Partners had previously infused investment in the New-Delhi headquartered company in its Series-B funding round. Apart from Nuveen and C4D Partners, Aviom has raised funds from Japan’s Gojo and Company and India-based Sabre Partners.

Expansion

Aviom is expected to utilise the funds from the fresh round of investment to expand its market reach and further strengthen its operational capacities. The company caters to low-income households in rural and semi-urban areas, providing them with construction, improvement, sanitation, and renovation loans.

Kajal Ilmi, Founder, MD & CEO, of Aviom India Housing Finance, said, “The funds from this round will support our efforts toward amplifying Aviom’s market reach. We also have C4D Partners making a partial exit with this round. C4D has a track record of working closely with its portfolio, and the investor offers immense support beyond just capital. We’re happy that we have the opportunity to be working with such investors.”

Having previously invested in Aviom through their Fund-1, C4D Partners has recently launched their India-dedicated Fund-2. Despite prevailing global economic challenges and market conditions, C4D Partners has achieved a secondary exit with excellent returns generated through the investment in Aviom.

Since C4D’s investment in Aviom, the company’s gross loan portfolio has grown 7 times. It has also increased its employee count from 323 to 2,211 and has built a network of 118 branches across 12 States in India.

C4D’s partial exit in Aviom’s Series-D funding round highlights its investment strategy and commitment to identifying and nurturing companies that are driven by their goal of creating a visible social impact and providing financial returns, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit