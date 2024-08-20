AXISCADES Technologies Ltd announced that its subsidiary Epcogen has secured a long-term contract with Highview Power Limited for the Carrington Power Project in Manchester, UK. The project, set to be the world’s largest liquid air energy storage (LAES) facility, will offer 50 MW, 300 MWh of long-duration energy storage capacity, for supplying power to over 1 million UK homes.

The shares of AXISCADES Technologies Limited were trading at ₹560.85 up by ₹18.25 or 3.36 per cent on the NSE at 12:20 pm today.

Epcogen will deliver multi-discipline engineering activities for the project, which is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2026. The contract extends Epcogen’s involvement from the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase, which began in mid-2022, to the current EPC execution stage.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of AXISCADES, said, “We are excited to partner with Highview Power on this transformative and pioneering project. This contract represents a significant opportunity to enhance our engineering proficiency and strengthen our commitment to supporting innovative energy solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency. This collaboration is an example of Epcogen and AXISCADES’ combined capabilities in delivering complex engineering solutions. We look forward to contributing to the success of the Carrington Power Project and other future initiatives with Highview Power.”