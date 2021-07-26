Azad Engineering wins Boeing contract to supply critical aviation components

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based company, has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.
Under the contract, the company will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022. “The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. The cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana,” Rakesh Chopdar, Owner and Managing Director, Azad Engineering said.
Also read: Azad Engineering raises $20 million in first round
The company, which has recently announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility with an investment of $80 million over the next 36 months, has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry.
“This is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country,” Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India said in a statement.
With the new manufacturing plant, Azad Engineering plans to develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem.
