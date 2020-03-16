Bajaj Auto launches 14 BS-6 three-wheeler commercial vehicles

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
Bajaj Auto on Monday launched 14 BS-6 compliant three-wheeler commercial vehicles across its brands RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo.
This is the widest range of commercial three-wheelers now available in BS-6 technology, the company said in a release.
“Bajaj Auto has the widest range in three-wheeler commercial space in RE passenger, Maxima passenger and Maxima Cargo. The introduction of these models completes the transition of our entire product range to BS-6 emission norms ahead of time. Our world class R&D team has enhanced our offerings while meeting the BS6 norms so that customers get excellent value for their money. We are confident that the new BS6 products in RE and Maxima range will further strengthen our leadership position in the market,” said Samardeep Subandh, Joint President – BAL IBU.
The RE brand now comes with fuel injection (FI) technology in a 236 cc Engine across 3 fuel options in fuel options like CNG, LPG and petrol. This delivers improved power and pick-up while meeting the BS6 emission norms, the company claimed.
In the Maxima brand, the same engine has been re-configured to meet BS-6 emission norms and continues to deliver consistent power and pick-up, it said.
The diesel range across RE and Maxima brands meet the stringent BS-6 norms through systems like EGR and catalytic converter with the same 470 cc Diesel engine, it said.
Bajaj Auto has a market share of 58 per cent in the overall three-wheeler category in the domestic market.
