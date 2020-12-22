Bajaj Auto to invest ₹650 crore in new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it’s investing ₹650 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The facility is expected to commence production in 2023.

The Pune-based company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a manufacturing facility on a proposed investment of ₹650 crore in Chakan, it said in a statement. This will be Bajaj Auto’s second manufacturing facility in Chakan.

The plant will be utilised for manufacturing high-end KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph motorcycles as well as for electric vehicles, starting with Chetak, the company said.

“Under the arrangement, the government of Maharashtra will facilitate Bajaj Auto in obtaining necessary permissions/registrations/approvals/clearances/fiscal incentives, etc, from the concerned departments of the State, as per the existing policies/rules and regulations of the government of Maharashtra. The proposed investment further reinforces the commitment of Bajaj Auto to the State of Maharashtra where the journey began,” the company added.