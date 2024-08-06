Bajaj Auto Ltd has announced the launch of the Chetak 3201 Special Edition, available exclusively on Amazon for August 2024. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, bringing together convenience, innovation, and cutting-edge technology.

“The Chetak 3201 Special Edition redefines the electric scooter experience, blending unmatched luxury with unparalleled performance. This model features tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats, enhancing the rider’s comfort and style. It retains the robust “Life proof” features, making the Chetak Electric Scooter a favourite among customers” said the Company in a press statement.

Produced by Bajaj Auto, the world’s largest two-wheeler OEM, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition boasts elegant styling and a solid metal steel body, making it the only metal body EV scooter in its category. It offers superior water resistance with an IP 67 rating and an impressive ARAI certified range of 136 km, making it ideal for long commutes. Advanced features include Bluetooth connectivity, the Chetak App, a Colour TFT Display Instrument Cluster, and an Auto Hazard Light.

This exclusive release on Amazon not only highlights the scooter’s immense popularity but also caters to the increasing demand for reliable and contemporary EV options in India. The Chetak 3201 Special Edition exemplifies Bajaj Auto’s commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality products to its customers, the Company added.

Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane/3202, Chetak 2901, and Chetak 3201 Special Edition have received approval for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). Bajaj Auto Ltd. is part of the Government of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Electric Vehicles.

Talking about the Chetak 3201 being launched on Amazon, Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are delighted to elevate our partnership with Amazon with the exclusive launch and August sale of our Special Edition Chetak. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, where customers can access quiet luxury on wheels exclusively on Amazon”

Eric Vas added, “The Electric Chetak with its sturdy build and solid metal body, evokes a sense of trust and durability that our customers have come to expect from Bajaj Auto. This new special edition continues that legacy, delivering an unparalleled riding experience that combines luxury, reliability, and cutting-edge features.”