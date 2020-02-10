Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 net profit down 18 per cent

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 17.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹48.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹59.32 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
The company’s net sales during the quarter fell 8.20 per cent to ₹206.56 crore as against ₹225.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Bajaj Consumer Care’s total expenses during the quarter declined 1.24 per cent to ₹162.28 crore as compared with ₹164.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at ₹221.40 on the BSE.
