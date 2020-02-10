Companies

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 net profit down 18 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 17.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹48.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹59.32 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The company’s net sales during the quarter fell 8.20 per cent to ₹206.56 crore as against ₹225.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Consumer Care’s total expenses during the quarter declined 1.24 per cent to ₹162.28 crore as compared with ₹164.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at ₹221.40 on the BSE.

Published on February 10, 2020
Quarterly Results
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSNL, Air India, MTNL highest loss-making PSUs in FY19; ONGC most profitable: Survey