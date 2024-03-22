Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., announced on Friday that the company will introduce the world’s first CNG bike, expected to be on the roads in June

“We have to stay relevant and adapt to changes. We transitioned from scooters in the 60s to motorcycles in the 90s and now to electric vehicles. We will soon launch the world’s first CNG motorcycle,” Bajaj told reporters at Akurdi in Pune.

The company is working diligently to appeal to cost-conscious buyers who commute long distances without bearing the burden of high petrol prices.

Bajaj mentioned that despite the company’s exposure to racing bikes, it will not delve deeply into it because “racing is expensive.”

Earlier, at the launch of the ‘Bajaj Beyond’ initiative, Bajaj remarked that government programmes like Viksit Bharat, Make in India, and Vocal for Local will not lead to change unless the country develops the skills to turn these slogans into reality.

“Reality, resources, responsibility, record and recognition are key to achieving our goals,” said Bajaj. He emphasised that Bajaj views CSR as constructive social reform aimed at creating skilled resources.

He also stated that the Bajaj Charitable Trust has a corpus of ₹30,000 crore and the company is committed to continuing its legacy of serving society.

