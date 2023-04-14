Baskin Robbins is planning to strengthen its presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The ice-cream brand is planning to add 10-12 ice-cream parlours in the region every year.

According to Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd (Baskn Robbins), the company has 60 parlours in the region and 30 of them are in Delhi alone.

“The brand has presence across a total of 269 locations in the Northern region and 850 plus locations nationally. We aim to grow our footprint in Delhi-NCR by adding 10-12 parlours every year. We have been consistently growing our network and our appeal amongst younger consumers with our products and targeted marketing initiatives,” he added.

The brand is present across leading supermarket chains, modern trade stores, leading general trade stores and food service accounts such as hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.

“About a third of our sales now come from online and delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Instamart, Big Basket and Zepto,” he added.

For this summer, Baskin Robbins has introduced 17 new products. This includes new flavours such as Caramel Milk Cake, Blueberry, White Chocolate and Fruit Ninja and also new formats such as Ice Cream Rocks, Ice Cream Pizzas, Ice Cream Floats and Fruit Cream Sundaes.

The ice-cream brand aims to garner strong double-digit growth.

“Overall, we are planning to add another 100 exclusive parlours during the course of the year. This would be on top of the expansion in our general trade, modern trade and online presence as well,” Khattar added.

Baskin Robbins completes 30 years of operations in India this year and is present in over 239 cities with over 850 stores.