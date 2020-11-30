Bata appoints Sandeep Kataria as its global CEO

Footwear major Bata Shoe Organisation on Monday announced the appointment of Sandeep Kataria as its global CEO, effective immediately.

Kataria is the first Indian to be elevated to this global role at the company. He takes over from Alexis Nasard, who is stepping down after almost five years in the role.

Kataria is currently CEO at Bata India. “As the CEO of Bata India Ltd, Kataria has helped drive the company’s consistent growth and profitability. Under his leadership, Bata India doubled its profits driven by double digit topline growth,” the company said in a global statement.

In the past, he has worked with key brands such as Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe with a career spanning 24 years and took over the role of Bata India as its CEO in 2017.

In a statement, Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Ltd, said, “Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata’s customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep’s extensive experience.”.”

“Bata is a brand with an enviable reputation for high quality, affordable footwear. I have been privileged to be part of Bata’s success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, 120-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead,” added Kataria.