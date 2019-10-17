Bata to strengthen footprint in smaller cities and towns

Bata India has identified 180 cities for retail expansion through franchises over the next 24 months.

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India said that the company has, over the last two years increased its presence in small towns and reinvigorated its portfolio by offering more contemporary, fashion and casual styles for youth.

“India is an important market for us. We are aiming to make the brand affordable to the fashion forward customers in tier-2 – 4 towns via franchise stores.”

Kataria further said that Bata India introduces 100’s of new styles and designs from the company’s global and India design centres, resulting in the launch of new arrivals every Friday across its stores

The company has a network of over 150 franchise stores across the country. It is looking at a three-fold increase in the network over the next five years.